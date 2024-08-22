Nasarawa Schoolgirl Goes Missing After Attending Catholic Convention

A 17-year-old student from the Federal Government Science and Technical College (FGSTC) in Doma, Nasarawa State, has been reported missing under concerning circumstances.

The young girl, Miss Mercy Dauda, was last seen after attending a Young Catholic Students (YCS) convention at Madonna Girls College, located in Tudun Kauri, Lafia Local Government Area.

Her sudden disappearance has left her family and school community in a state of deep distress.

Mercy Dauda, a Senior Secondary School 3 student, was reportedly last seen on Thursday, shortly after the conclusion of the YCS convention.

According to eyewitness accounts, she was accompanied by a classmate to the Tudun Kauri junction, where she boarded a tricycle around 2 p.m.

Her intended destination was Sabon Pegi in Lafia, but she never arrived, and no one has heard from her since.

Her father, Mr. Philip Dauda, has expressed profound concern over her sudden disappearance, describing his daughter as a disciplined and responsible young woman who never strays from home without a clear purpose.

“We are shocked because Mercy is never known for staying away from home except when she goes to school as a boarding student,” Mr. Dauda stated.

“She is a decent and disciplined girl who only leaves home for church or school. I am sure wherever Mercy is right now, she is disturbed about being away from home.”

The circumstances surrounding Mercy’s disappearance are particularly troubling given her track record of being a diligent and focused student.

Mr. Dauda revealed that Mercy’s class teacher had specifically encouraged her to attend the YCS convention, emphasising her role as a fellowship official.

This further underscores the mystery of her vanishing, as it was an event she was expected to attend and return from without incident.

The Dauda family has reported Mercy’s disappearance to the local police, but they remain anxious as they await any news of her whereabouts.

In a heartfelt plea, the family has urged anyone with information that could lead to Mercy’s safe return to contact them immediately. They have provided the following contact numbers for this purpose: 08064180405 and 08036929807.

Additionally, they encourage anyone who might have seen Mercy or who knows of her whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

As the search for Mercy continues, her disappearance has sparked concern within the broader community, particularly among parents and guardians who are deeply worried about the safety of their children.

The case highlights the importance of ensuring the safety of young students, especially when they are attending events or travelling, even over short distances.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Nasarawa State, DSP Ramhan Nansel, indicated that the state police command was not yet aware of any formal report regarding Mercy’s disappearance.

This revelation has added to the urgency of the situation, as it underscores the need for immediate action by law enforcement to locate the missing girl and ensure her safe return.

The Dauda family’s ordeal is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of young people, particularly in situations where their safety could be compromised.

The fact that Mercy disappeared in broad daylight, shortly after leaving a religious convention, raises alarming questions about her safety and well-being.

It is a situation that requires swift and concerted efforts from both the community and the authorities to resolve.

In the meantime, the Dauda family remains hopeful that their daughter will be found and returned to them safely.

Their faith in her character and upbringing gives them hope that she will be resilient, wherever she might be. However, they are also acutely aware that every passing moment without news of her whereabouts deepens their concern.

The disappearance of Mercy Dauda has cast a shadow over the community, as residents rally around the family in their time of need.

The case also serves as a wake-up call for the authorities to address issues of security and safety, especially for young people.

As the search continues, it is hoped that the combined efforts of the public and the police will lead to Mercy’s safe return and bring relief to her worried family.

Until Mercy is found, her family’s plea remains: anyone with information, no matter how small, should come forward and help bring their daughter home.

The community, the police, and all concerned citizens must work together to ensure that this young girl is reunited with her loved ones, safe and sound.