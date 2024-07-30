Nasarawa State Police Announce Significant Arrests and Weapons Recovery

The Nasarawa State Police Command has provided an update on recent arrests and the recovery of weapons in its ongoing campaign against crime in the state.

This was disclosed during a press briefing on Tuesday by the Commissioner of Police, CP Shehu Umar Nadada.

CP Nadada highlighted the dedication and effectiveness of the law enforcement officers in the region, detailing numerous arrests and recoveries:

July 5, 2024: Based on credible intelligence, police operatives arrested Julius Oseweya, 30, in Keana and recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 15 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Subsequent Investigations: Led to the arrest of Adamu Jibrin Ogu in Obi LGA, resulting in the recovery of additional ammunition and magazines. Ibrahim Abdullahi Danladi, another member of the syndicate, was also apprehended.

July 29, 2024: During a stop-and-search operation along Doma-Yelwa road, police intercepted two suspects on a motorcycle, leading to the arrest of Aliyu Haider Muhammed and Musa Ali. The search uncovered 164 rounds of ammunition and other criminal paraphernalia.

July 26, 2024: A truck driver reported an armed robbery incident. Swift police action led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of 96 bags of rice and a stolen vehicle.

June 25, 2024: Police arrested Samaila Yunusa, 22, and recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

CP Nadada also detailed multiple arrests in connection with various kidnapping cases across the state, including suspects in Doma, Lafia, and Keana LGAs. Notable arrests include:

– The trio involved in a kidnapping operation on July 21, 2024.

– Another gang apprehended on June 28, 2024.

– Three suspects arrested on June 27, 2024, in connection with a plot to kidnap an individual for ransom.

– On June 19, 2024, police responded to a distress call and apprehended a suspect involved in a motorcycle theft, recovering the stolen vehicle.

– Five suspects were arrested following the death of a suspect detained by the Civilian Joint Task Force on July 28, 2024.

Summary of Recovered Suspects and Exhibits:

– Kidnappers: 11

– Suspects arrested for arms dealing: 6

– Homicide suspects: 1

– Armed robbery suspects: 13

– Recovered firearms: 5

– Ammunition: 1,080 rounds

– Magazines: 5

– Wrappers: 20

– Motorcycles: 4

– Vehicles: 1

– Bags of rice: 96

– Laptops, televisions, and phones: 13

– Total number of suspects arrested: 31

In conclusion, CP Shehu Umar Nadada assured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.