Nationwide Protest: Civil Defence Corps condemns attacks on security forces

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, has condemned the spate of attacks on security personnel amid ongoing nationwide protests.

The unrest, which began as peaceful demonstrations, has escalated into violent confrontations, resulting in significant damage to public and private property, as well as threats to the safety of security operatives.

In a statement released by NSCDC spokesperson Babawale Afolabi on Friday, Audi voiced deep concern over the violence targeted at officers who were deployed to protect critical infrastructure and maintain order.

“It is lamentable that there were attacks on security operatives and destruction of properties in Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Gombe, among others, including the setting ablaze of an NSCDC operational vehicle in Katsina,” Audi stated during a security surveillance exercise in Abuja on Thursday night.

Highlighting the crucial role of security forces in preserving public safety, Audi emphasized that the officers and men of the NSCDC were on duty to safeguard government assets and ensure the security of the populace.

He reiterated that the Corps would not tolerate any acts of violence, vandalism, or looting, and urged citizens to engage in peaceful demonstrations without resorting to lawlessness.

In response to the escalating violence, Audi has directed all Zonal Commanders, Heads of Formations, and State Commandants across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to be on high alert. This directive underscores the need for heightened vigilance and a robust response to any potential threats during this period of unrest.

The NSCDC has already taken decisive action in addressing the violence, with 32 suspects arrested in Kano on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the vandalism and looting of government properties. Audi confirmed that these individuals would undergo thorough investigations and face legal consequences, signaling the Corps’ determination to uphold law and order amidst the protests.

Backstory

The protests, which began on August 1, 2024, as peaceful demonstrations, quickly spiraled into violence. The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, condemned the looting of the Digital Innovation Park in Kano by protesters. The facility, which was slated for launch next week, was intended to support the ministry’s technical talent accelerator program, 3MTT, aimed at boosting Nigeria’s technological workforce.

Dr. Tijani expressed his disappointment over the incident, noting that the damage represented a significant setback.

“Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters,” he tweeted on Thursday. “Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. Millions of Naira down the drain.”

Protest actions in Nigeria from 2015 to the present have played a significant role in the country’s socio-political landscape, highlighting the citizens’ reactions to various government policies and national issues.

As the situation continues to unfold, the NSCDC and other security agencies are under intense pressure to manage the unrest while ensuring the protection of lives and properties. The ongoing tensions highlight the critical need for dialogue and peaceful resolution to address the underlying issues driving the protests.