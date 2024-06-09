NEF Calls for National Pastoralist Commission to Support Herdsmen

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged the Federal Government to establish a National Pastoralist Commission to safeguard the interests of herdsmen in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, the forum emphasized the necessity of a special initiative to address the challenges faced by herders.

NEF highlighted that past administrations have created agencies and programs like the NDDC and OMPADEC to address issues affecting specific communities in southern Nigeria.

This call comes amidst ongoing debates about proposed legislation to phase out open grazing and establish ranching agencies.

NEF also advocated for the creation of special funds and policies to support pastoral communities and enhance their livelihoods. The statement reads:

“The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) recognizes the importance of addressing the challenges posed by open grazing and the need for a more sustainable and modern approach to livestock management.

However, the Forum is aware of the concerns raised by some northern senators regarding the potential impact of the proposed law on the livelihoods of pastoralists in the region.

“NEF believes that it is crucial for all stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue and consultation to find a balanced and acceptable solution that takes into account the interests of all parties involved.

The Forum advocates for the development of policies and programmes that support the transition from open grazing to ranching in a manner that ensures the well-being of pastoral communities while also addressing the environmental and security issues associated with open grazing.

“In light of the disagreements in the National Assembly on this matter, NEF calls for a collaborative and inclusive approach to decision-making that considers the diverse perspectives and concerns of all stakeholders.

“Meanwhile, the Federal and State Governments should immediately identify suitable lands across the country and create grazing reserves and cattle routes, and where resistance is shown, expropriate such land as may be required for the purpose through the extant provisions of the Land Use Act and other related laws.

“We propose the proclamation of a National Policy on Grazing and Livestock Development (NPGLD) to cater for the needs of all pastoral communities across the country.

“We call for the immediate proclamation of a Special Intervention Initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Ministries of Finance, National Planning, Agriculture, and Water Resources, to support special livestock development policies and establish special funds to support pastoral communities along the lines of the Anchor Borrowers Programme and other types of Federal Government interventions.

“We call for the immediate setting up of a National Pastoralist Commission (NPC) to act on all matters affecting the well-being and interests of all citizens whose livelihoods depend on livestock rearing.

“Successive governments have found it expedient to establish structures like OMPADEC, NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta, the Amnesty Programme, etc., aimed at resolving specific challenges affecting communities in the South.

There is, therefore, no justification to resist or question the creation of special initiatives to address the needs of herdsmen if these will lead to lasting peace and stability.”

The NEF’s call underscores the ongoing tension and need for comprehensive solutions to address the complex issues surrounding pastoralism and livestock management in Nigeria.