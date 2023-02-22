New Penalty Rules Don’t Affect Me, I Already Saved The Ones I Had To Save – Emiliano Martinez

World Cup winner, Emiliano Martinez has come out to say that he is not too worried about the prospect of new rules that could prevent goalkeepers from distracting penalty-takers. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the laws do not affect him because he already saved the penalties that he had to save, and he does not even know if he would save another penalty in the next 20 years.

Martinez added that saving the penalty kicks in the Copa América and in the World Cup are very much enough for him.

His words, “I always said that after the Copa América, I don’t know if I would do it again. I already saved the penalties that I had to save. And now the same thing happened to me, I don’t know if I’m going to save a penalty in 20 years, maybe not, but I had to tackle them in the Copa América and in the World Cup. I was able to stop them and help the team win, that’s enough for me,”

“We will always have to adapt to modern rules and what FIFA wants, so there will be no problem. We will adapt.”

“I’m happy because we were able to help Messi win the World Cup. I hope he continues to play and that it was not his last World Cup.”