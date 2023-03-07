Neymar Should’ve Been Dropped Before His Injury – Christophe Dugarry

Neymar’s absence will boost Paris Saint-Germain’s performance for the remainder of the season, Christophe Dugarry has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the Brazilian winger should have been dropped even before his injury, and the current reality will be a fantastic opportunity for Christophe Galtier to play a more balanced football.

Dugarry added that PSG play best with five players behind and two upfront, and Neymar does not fit into that.

His words, “It’s an incredible chance for Christophe Galtier because in any case he should have had the courage, at one time or another, to release Neymar. It was the only solution. I think this team is much more balanced with five behind and two upfront. It’s lucky for Christophe Galtier that Neymar is injured.”