Neymar Will Continue His Rehabilitation Protocol In Paris – PSG

Paris Saint-Germain has come out to deliver an injury update on their Brazilian forward, Neymar. The Brazil international is back in France as his recovery continues, and fans have been reacting.

According to the club, Neymar has returned to the training centre alongside the members of Paris Saint-Germain’s medical staff/surgeons who operated on him, and the aim is to remove his protective boot after a while.

PSG added that the player will now continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris.

It read, “Neymar Jr has returned to the Training Centre, with the members of Paris Saint-Germain’s medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him proceeding with the removal of his protective boot today. After receiving reassuring results from his tests, the player will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris.”