NHRC Reports Over 106,000 Human Rights Abuses in June

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has disclosed that a staggering 106,604 reported human rights abuses were recorded in June alone.

The abuses included 1,667 cases of child abandonment and the killing of 19 security personnel.

Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, Executive Secretary of the NHRC, revealed this information during the 6th edition of the Commission’s monthly human rights dashboard.

He noted that June’s figures marked the highest number of human rights abuses reported in the past six months.

Ojukwu expressed concern over the alarming increase in reported abuses but acknowledged that it was not entirely unexpected given the current situation in the country.

He called on state governors to prioritize the protection of citizens’ fundamental rights and announced that the Commission would collaborate more with traditional rulers and Civil Society Organisations to intensify campaigns against human rights abuses.

He also highlighted the disturbing rise in extra-judicial killings, with Ebonyi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) topping the list during the period.

Providing a breakdown of the reported 106,604 human rights abuses, Mr. Hillary Ogbonna, Senior Human Rights Adviser to the NHRC Executive Secretary, emphasized the urgent need for more action to address the escalating violations.

According to Ogbonna, the North Central region recorded the highest number of abuses with 29,462 cases, followed by the South South with 21,603.

The South West reported 18,458 cases, the North West 15,101, the North East 12,907, and the South East the lowest with 9,164 reported cases.

Ogbonna noted specific instances of extra-judicial killings, including a killing for blasphemy in Bauchi, a murder related to infidelity in Ondo State, and the stabbing of a wife’s lover to death in Ogun State.

Edo State’s reported killings were linked to cultism. Three attacks on police stations were also recorded, with one in the FCT and two in Ebonyi.

He urged Nigerians to cease attacks on security operatives and reminded them that mob actions and jungle justice are illegal under Nigerian law.

Regarding bomb-related incidents, Ogbonna reported that Borno topped the list with two twin bomb explosions at wedding ceremonies, resulting in casualties.

Kaduna, Benue, Katsina, and Plateau also experienced terrorism-related killings in June.

The NHRC expressed deep concern over the high level of violations against women and children.

Addressing the issue of the 1,667 abandoned children, Ojukwu attributed the trend to economic hardships but stressed that such circumstances should not justify abandoning innocent children.

He announced that the Commission is working with stakeholders to provide shelter for abandoned children and to locate their parents.