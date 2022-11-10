Nick Cannon Is The Father Of My 3rd Baby – Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon’s baby mama, Abby De La Rosa has come out to confirm that he is the father of her third baby, making it his 12th child overall. Recall that the DJ already shares twins Zillion and Zion, 17 months, with the actor and TV host.

Posting a meme on Instagram recently, she revealed that Nick is the father of her unborn child but she is not expecting twins as she previously teased.

Her words, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years. Be careful.”

“D**n! Lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick… I see no lies here smh. Y’all be safe out there.”

WOW.