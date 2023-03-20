Niger guber: APC candidate, Bago leads in 13 out of 17 LGAs

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Niger State appears to be leading in 13 out of 17 results of local governments released in the governorship election in the state.

This is just as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, clinched four LGs based on results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Collation Centre in Minna.

The Returning Officer, Professor Clement Alawa, Deputy Vice Chancellor University of Abuja gave an update of results at the state Collation Centre in Minna as they arrive from various local government areas of the state.

The results of eight LGs are currently being awaited.