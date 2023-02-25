Nigeria Decides: Speaker Gbajabiamila rates exercise after casting vote

The Speaker of the House of the Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has commented on the ongoing general elections.

Gbajabiamila, who voted in his polling unit at about 11 am on Saturday, said the election was smooth and peaceful.

He disclosed this on Saturday in a post via his verified Twitter handle.

The Speaker said the election is critical to the country.

“Was at my polling unit this morning in Surulere, at about 11 am to cast my vote. The process went smoothly, in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“I hope it continues like this across the country as this election is critical and pivotal,” he tweeted.