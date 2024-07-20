Nigeria Immigration Service Receives 66 Trafficked Nigerians from Ghana

On Saturday evening, the Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) received 66 trafficked Nigerians repatriated from Ghana.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the 66 trafficked Nigerians arrived at the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post office of immigration at about 4:00 p.m.

The group comprises 59 women, including children, and seven young men.

Speaking to journalists, Comptroller Abdullahi Adamu, the Area Controller of the Seme command of NIS, highlighted the collaborative efforts with the High Commissioner in Ghana that facilitated the rescue.

“The rescue mission was a collaborative effort involving our team here, our attaché in Ghana, and the assistance of the High Commissioner in Ghana.

They helped in apprehending these individuals and returning them to us.

Now, we will hand them over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), who will ensure they find their way back to their different destinations.

They are 66 in number, both male and female,” Adamu stated.