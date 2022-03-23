Nigeria Vs Ghana Is Just Another Game – Lookman

Super Eagles player, Ademola Lookman has come out to play down the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees Friday’s World Cup qualification play-off between Nigeria and Ghana as just another game, and he expects the players to not put too much pressure on themselves.

Lookman added that Super Eagles just need to step on the pitch and enjoy fooball, while sealing qualification for the nation.

His words, “It’s just another game, there is a lot of expectation on the game not to put any pressure on ourselves but to go out and enjoy ourselves.”