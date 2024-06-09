Nigerian Air Force Destroys Illegal Refining Sites Along Imo River

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced that the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe destroyed two illegal refining sites along the banks of the Imo River on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, detailed that the air strikes occurred shortly after the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, met with Governor Alex Otti to discuss establishing a NAF Base in Abia State.

Gabkwet reported that the illegal sites were near Obiaku, close to the borders of Imo, Abia, and Rivers states.

The sites comprised two tanks and a reservoir at one location, and three tanks and two reservoirs at another along the Imo River bank.

“Observing that these sites were active, authorization was sought and received for air strikes on the targets. Subsequently, air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe were conducted, which destroyed the two sites as well as the surface tanks and reservoirs,” he said.

Gabkwet noted that the success of these operations underscores the necessity of establishing a NAF Base in Abia State, a move agreed upon by both Governor Otti and Air Marshal Abubakar.

“Building on these successes, air operations under Operation Delta Safe will be intensified, especially within areas of interest, to curtail the activities of criminal elements,” Gabkwet added.

He emphasized that NAF’s ongoing operations reflect its commitment to maintaining aerial dominance over Nigerian skies and collaborating with surface forces to ensure the safety and security of Nigeria and its citizens.