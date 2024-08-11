Nigerian Air Force Dismantles Illegal Refining Operations in the Niger Delta

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced a major success in its ongoing efforts to combat illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

On Sunday, the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe executed a series of operations that led to the destruction of 13 illegal refining sites, 10 overhead tanks, and numerous gallons of illegally refined products in the Obizor and Okoloma regions.

Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information for the NAF, detailed the successful operations in a statement.

This success is attributed to an increase in patrols conducted by the Air Force in the Niger Delta region, a response to the heightened activity and sophistication of illegal refining operations.

In what has been described as one of the most successful operations in recent times, NAF aircrew targeted illegal refining sites operating along the Imo River near Obizor and Okoloma.

These sites were strategically positioned in challenging terrains, which the perpetrators exploited to carry out their illegal activities undetected.

According to the statement, the NAF aircraft utilised onboard weaponry to effectively destroy these illegal sites.

The operation resulted in the demolition of 13 active refining sites, along with the destruction of several overhead tanks and numerous gallons of illicitly refined products.

On the same day, the patrol team extended their efforts downstream and encountered a six-tyre tipper truck situated along the riverbank.

Nearby, four canoes were observed being used to load illegal products into the truck. Upon noticing the aircraft, the suspects scattered in an attempt to evade capture.

Despite this, the NAF crew managed to destroy both the truck and the canoes.

Further patrols were carried out over the Trans Niger Pipeline, covering key points from Rumuekpe-Nkpoku to Bonny. The areas inspected included the End Point, Bodo trunk line, Small line attachment, Nkpoku-New Ebubu Trunkline, and Rumuekpe-Nkpoku line.

The statement indicated that no unusual activity was detected during this segment of the operation.

The NAF’s increased vigilance and strategic air patrols have significantly disrupted illegal refining operations in the region, which have been a major environmental and economic concern.

The destruction of these sites and equipment is seen as a critical step in curbing the illegal activities that contribute to environmental degradation and loss of government revenue.

The success of these operations highlights the NAF’s commitment to tackling illegal refining and other forms of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta.

The sustained efforts by the Air Force not only aim to dismantle the infrastructure used for these illicit activities but also to deter future attempts by criminal elements in the region.

The NAF continues to intensify its operations and coordination with other security agencies to ensure a sustained effort against illegal refining activities and other forms of organised crime in the Niger Delta.