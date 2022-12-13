Nigerian Football Can Impress Like Morocco’s – Mohammed Sanusi

NFF Secretary General, Mohammed Sanusi has come out to say that Nigeria has what it takes to do better than Morocco’s exploits in the ongoing World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Qatar, and he believes a peaceful atmosphere can make Nigeria do likewise.

Sanusi added that all stakeholders in Nigerian football simply need to work towards a common and noble goal.

His words, “Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Qatar.”

“Nigeria is capable of doing likewise and even better if we have a peaceful atmosphere in which all stakeholders work towards a common, noble goal.”