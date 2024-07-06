Nigerian Government Hails Benefits of OACPS Agreement

The Nigerian Government has announced that the agreement it signed as a member of the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) will bring substantial benefits to the country.

The agreement was signed at the OACPS Secretariat in Brussels, Belgium, on June 28, 2024.

During a press conference on Saturday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, addressed concerns that the agreement would promote LGBTQ rights.

They dispelled these claims, emphasizing the agreement’s focus on political partnership for mutual benefit.

A copy of the document, made available to journalists during the briefing, outlined the objectives of the OACPS, highlighting a commitment to establishing a strengthened political partnership to generate mutually beneficial outcomes based on shared values.

Article 1 of the document states that the agreement aims to contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), guided by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The key objectives of the agreement include:

Promoting, protecting, and fulfilling human rights, democratic principles, the rule of law, and good governance, with a focus on gender equality. Building peaceful and resilient states and societies by addressing ongoing and emerging threats to peace and security. Fostering human and social development, eradicating poverty, and addressing inequalities to ensure a dignified life for all, particularly women and girls. Mobilizing investment, supporting trade, and fostering private-sector development to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth and create decent jobs for all. Combating climate change, protecting the environment, and ensuring the sustainable management of natural resources. Implementing a comprehensive and balanced approach to migration to reap the benefits of safe, orderly, and regular migration and mobility, while addressing the root causes of irregular migration, in full respect of international law. The focus areas covered by the agreement include human rights, democracy and governance, peace and security, human and social development, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, environmental sustainability and climate change, as well as migration and mobility.

The Nigerian Government emphasized that this agreement would significantly advance the country’s development goals and strengthen its international partnerships.