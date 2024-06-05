Nigerian Government Set to Resume Freight Services on Lagos-Kano Railway Line

In a significant development, the Nigerian government has announced the resumption of freight services on the old narrow gauge rail line from Lagos to Kano, scheduled for Thursday, following its successful rehabilitation.

The statement was issued on Thursday by Sen. Saidu Ahmed Alkali, Minister of Transportation, who highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s role in officially launching the reopening of the corridor for freight.

The Ministry of Transportation conducted a trial run, moving import containers from Apapa Port in Lagos to Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano, and successfully transported numerous 40 ft containers from Lagos to Kano within a few days.

Minister Alkali emphasized that the revitalized railway route would unlock numerous business opportunities and streamline the movement of import and export goods between these pivotal regions in the country.

In a segment of the statement, Alkali expressed his optimism, stating, “It is our intention that this railway service will facilitate the transportation of a substantial number of import and export containers, leading to improvements in transportation services, a decrease in road traffic accidents, lower costs of goods, and a boost to our gross domestic product.”