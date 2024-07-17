Nigerian passport holders can now obtain UAE visa effective July 15 – Information Minister

The Federal Government has secured an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), permitting Nigerian passport holders to obtain visas for travel to the UAE starting today, July 15, 2024.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday that the UAE has lifted the visa ban on Nigerian passport holders.

The Minister stated that this resumption of travel follows successful talks and extensive negotiations between the UAE and Nigeria, resulting in updated controls and conditions for obtaining a UAE visa.

“Following successful talks and extensive, mutually beneficial negotiations between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria @NigeriaGov, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.

“This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa,” a portion of the Minister’s X post read.

Updated conditions for Nigerian passport holders to obtain UAE visa

The UAE government has confirmed that Nigerian passport holders can now visit the UAE, but they must first obtain a Document Verification Number (DVN) before applying for their visa.

According to the UAE Document Verification Hub, this new regulation ensures that all necessary documents are digitally verified and authenticated prior to visa issuance. However, individuals under the age of 13 are exempt from requiring a DVN for their visa applications.

Steps for Nigerian Passport Holders to Obtain a DVN and Apply for a UAE Visa

Apply for the Document Verification Number (DVN):

Visit Document Verification Hub

Complete the online application form accurately to start the DVN process.

Upload Necessary Documents:

Provide identification documents, travel history, and any other required paperwork for verification.

Receive Your DVN:

After submitting the documents, the UAE government will review them. If approved, you will receive your DVN within 5 business days.

Apply for a UAE Visa:

Use the obtained DVN to proceed with your UAE visa application.

Backstory

In October 2022, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) immigration authorities imposed a visa ban on Nigerian passport holders without providing any reasons for the decision. This ban significantly affected travel and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

To address these issues, President Bola Tinubu undertook a working visit to the UAE in the fourth quarter of 2023. His agenda included resolving the visa restrictions for Nigerians and the suspension of Emirates Airlines flights to Nigeria.

Following the meeting, a resolution was reached to lift the visa ban on Nigerian travellers.

Months after this meeting, on May 16, 2024, Emirates Airlines announced that it would resume operations in Nigeria on October 1, 2024, ending a two-year suspension.

Despite this progress, the delay in officially lifting the visa ban led to significant public discourse in Nigeria. Government authorities consistently assured the public that the UAE would soon announce the date for lifting the visa ban.

In June 2024, the Federal Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed that the UAE government would soon reveal the date for lifting the visa ban.

Keyamo explained that although President Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had agreed to lift the ban during Tinubu’s September 2023 visit, additional processes were required before implementation.