The Most Challenging Times In My Life Are The Most Fun – Naomi Osaka

Popular Tennis player, Naomi Osaka has come out to reveal that she is pregnant. She recently took to Twitter to announce that she is expecting her first child with rapper, Cordae, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the past few years have been interesting to say the least, but she has discovered that the most challenging times in life might actually be the most fun.

Naomi added that she has also realized that life is so short and we should not take any moments for granted.

Her words, “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

WOW.