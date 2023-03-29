2023 Presidency: Only Tinubu’s campaign was not based on ethnoreligious sentiments – Mumuni

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has declared that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the only candidate whose campaign was not based on ethnoreligious sentiments.

Mumuni, a former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State, made these disclosures via a statement made available to the media on Thursday through his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

The chieftain, while congratulating the president-elect on the occasion of his 71st birthday, which took place yesterday, remarked that Tinubu founded formidable political platforms and mentored many great leaders who are on top of their respective games all over the world.

Mumuni insisted that Tinubu, as governor, created structures from education to the judiciary, infrastructure, and transport, such as LAMATA, LASTMA, LASEMA, among others.

He said that the president-elect never entertains anything that might cause division among the various groups and sections in the country.

He used the occasion to appeal to Nigerians to pray for a peaceful transition and inauguration of the president-elect and other elected public office holders in May.

“Let me use the rare occasion to congratulate my uncle, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 71st birthday, the only candidate in the last presidential election whose campaign was not founded on religious or ethnic sentiments.

“He never invites anything that might cause divide, reason he is the only candidate who won six states each in the South and North.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the foremost democrats among his contemporaries, not just in Nigeria, but in the international scene as well. His antecedent is one that marked great legacies and indelible marks.

“I therefore urge them to pray for a peaceful transition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other elected officers in the coming weeks”.