Nigerian Senate Refutes Allegations of Salary Self-Determination and Presidential Favouritism

The Nigerian Senate has firmly refuted recent allegations suggesting that it unilaterally determines its own salaries and allowances or benefits from special fiscal packages provided by the Presidency.

These denials come in the wake of a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which has sparked renewed controversy surrounding the legislative chamber’s financial practices.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, Senate Spokesman Yemi Adaramodu addressed the accusations head-on.

He clarified that the 10th Senate, which has been under scrutiny, has not received any form of financial patronage from the presidency.

This clarification aims to quell public speculation and reinforce the chamber’s adherence to established procedures.

Adaramodu explained that the salaries and allowances of Senators are determined by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC), in strict compliance with constitutional provisions.

This process is well-documented and available to the public, ensuring transparency and accountability in how Senators are compensated.

The statement also tackled the issue of constituency projects, which have frequently been a topic of public debate.

Adaramodu clarified that while Senators may suggest and nominate projects for their constituencies, the actual execution and funding of these projects are handled by various Ministries and agencies within the Executive arm of government.

The allocation of funds for these projects is dependent on the number of constituencies within each state, with the aim of ensuring equitable distribution of federal resources across Nigeria.

The Senate further challenged anyone with contrary evidence to come forward, asserting that the allegations of Senators determining their own salaries are unfounded.

Adaramodu underscored that such practices are not only unconstitutional but also contrary to the principles of transparency and fairness that guide the Senate’s operations.

As Nigeria navigates what some describe as a “season of political pontificating,” Adaramodu reassured the public of the 10th Assembly’s commitment to being a responsible and responsive legislative body.

The Senate, he asserted, is focused on contributing to the nation’s economic growth and development while adhering strictly to its constitutional mandate.

The Senate’s statement emphasised its dedication to maintaining integrity and ensuring that its operations remain within the bounds of constitutional and legal frameworks.

It rejected any insinuation that it seeks additional benefits or financial advantages beyond what is constitutionally allocated.

This clarification from the Senate aims to address public concerns and misconceptions, reinforcing its commitment to transparent governance and fiscal responsibility.

The 10th Assembly remains steadfast in its role as a key pillar of Nigeria’s democratic process, working to ensure that its actions and decisions are in the best interest of the nation and its people.