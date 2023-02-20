    Login
    Nigerians Are In Support Of Naira Swap Policy Despite The Hardship – Peter Okoye

    Popular singer, Peter Okoye has come out to blast APC governors complaining about the Naira swap policy of the Federal government. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, the governors should stop complaining because Nigerians are not complaining about the policy since they are already used to the hardship inflicted on them by the APC government.

    Peter added that the citizens are very much in support of the Naira swap policy despite the attendant hardship that has accompanied it.

