Nigerians Are Very Lucky To Have Buhari As President – APC Chieftain

Chairman of the Jigawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, says Nigerians should count themselves lucky for having Muhammadu Buhari, a retired army general, as President.

“President Buhari has done a lot for the development of Nigeria and we are lucky to have him as president because if it is somebody else, only God knows the situation Nigerians would have been going through now,” Gumel said during a media parley organised by the state Correspondents’ Chapel in Dutse.

“People have forgotten so easily the security situation of the country during PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) era before the coming of APC.

“We all know what had happened then during (Goodluck) Jonathan’s administration and what is happening now. At that time, people were even afraid to come out from their houses because of the insecurity situation of the country.

“They have forgotten the hardship and the days they used to spend in long queues just to buy petrol.

“We are in a democratic era, so in dealing with issues like these, you have to be extra careful,” he added.

78-year-old Buhari won a first term in office in 2015 and was re-elected for a second term on the saddle in 2019.

The president will see out a constitutionally permissible 8 years on the throne in 2023.