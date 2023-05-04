    Login
    Nigerians lucky to have Tinubu as incoming President – Adamu Garba

    Politics

    A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has berated those who claim they love Nigeria and care about the development of the country, yet have disdain for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

    He described Tinubu as the epitome of the kind of leader Nigerians yearn for.

    Garba insisted that Nigerians are lucky to have the former Lagos State governor as their incoming president.

    In a tweet on Thursday, he wrote: “You cannot love Nigeria and genuinely care for the future development of the country[and] yet have issues with The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

    “He is the best and, in every way possible, a patriotic, strong, and sincere leader we all yearn for. As Nigerians, we are lucky to have Tinubu as our incoming President.”

