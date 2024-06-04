Nigerians Should Call On God Amid Hardship, He’ll Make A Way – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has come out to ask Nigerians experiencing hardship to call on God. He recently had his say during a recent sermon at RCCG headquarters in Ebute-Metta, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, if things are very hard for any Nigerian right now, he or she should call on God who is more than enough to rectify the problem.

Pastor Adeboye added that the one who is more than enough can meet our needs in different ways.

His words, “If you need provision, if things are hard and I know things are hard for quite a few of us, call on the one whose name is Jehovah El-Shaddai, the God who is more than enough.

Call on Him – the one who is more than enough and He will meet your needs…He has many ways, depending on what is your need.

When all ways are blocked, call on Him who is called the way when you don’t even know what’s going on.”

