Nigeria’s Problems Must Be Tackled Before They Become Irredeemable – PDP Chieftain Warns

The People’s Democratic Party’s Kaduna Central Senatorial District candidate in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Lawal Adamu, has noted that the deteriorating situation in the country needs urgent intervention before it reaches an irredeemable point.

He said, “The economy is in tatters, naira has plunged to a sorry state, unemployment in its worst stage and the government seems unconcerned about the plights of the masses.”

Speaking when he hosted PDP councillors from Kaduna North in Kaduna, Adamu lamented that, “The deteriorating situations in the country are lamentable and need urgent intervention before we find ourselves in irredeemable point.”

He further observed that Kaduna people in particular are the most unfortunate of all, saying that they have a governor who doesn’t have an atom of compassion for them, adding that what matters to him is inflicting hardship on his state.

He advised, “It is time we rescued our dear state from the grip of these heartless self-serving men in power who are only concerned about jamborees and flying all over the world at the expense of taxpayers.”

On the rising insecurity across the country, Kaduna in particular, the politician suggested the use of locals for intelligence gathering and deployment of modern methods of fighting crime and criminalities in the society.

He noted that use of drones, CCTV cameras, modern surveillance equipment among others would help and complement efforts of security operatives, particularly the army, which he said had won laurels in peacekeeping missions abroad and had been adjudged the best in Africa.

Alhaji Lawal Adamu lamented the perpetual and abject poverty Nigerians had been subjected to for the past six years the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over the mantle of leadership in Kaduna State and Nigeria in general, urging the electorate to vote APC out in the next general election in order to save the present and future generations of Nigerians.

Speaking of last Saturday’s local government election in Kaduna, the former Senatorial candidate explained that from what people are passing through, 2023 would be a watershed in political history of Nigeria, with a massive turnout of voters clamoring for genuine change and a pro mass government at all levels.