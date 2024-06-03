NLC President Asserts Workers’ Resolve Amid National Power Grid Shutdown

Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asserted that Nigerian workers will not be intimidated by any organization or government entity regarding their decision to strike.

The nation recently plunged into darkness following the shutdown of the national power grid by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), sparking widespread controversy.

In response, Ajaero criticized the dissemination of false information intended to mislead the public, rather than collaborating with stakeholders to address the issues raised by Nigerian workers through the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

He warned that such tactics would only exacerbate the anger of the masses already burdened by federal government policies.

“It is important that we address the press statement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) where they made false claims regarding the indefinite nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC),” Ajaero stated.

He emphasized that the TCN is not the sole entity affected by the strike, noting that other organizations are also experiencing service disruptions due to the nationwide industrial action.

“The Management of TCN ought to have realized that the NLC and TUC issued a notice to the Federal Government since the beginning of May 2024, regarding the non-completion of the National Minimum Wage negotiation exercise and its passage into law, as well as the vexatious hike in electricity tariffs,” he added.