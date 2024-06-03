NLC Warns Against Intimidation, Provocation in Strike Negotiations

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a stern warning that any attempts to intimidate, provoke, or blackmail its leaders during negotiations will exacerbate issues and potentially prolong their strike action indefinitely.

In a post on its official X handle on Monday, the NLC stated: “Any attempt to intimidate, provoke, or blackmail our leaders at the negotiation table would worsen the issue and further prolong our action indefinitely.

Our leaders are acting in accordance with the directives of our organs. Viva! Organized labour. Viva! Working people of Nigeria!”

This statement followed an emergency meeting summoned by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, in response to the ongoing indefinite nationwide strike.

Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), confirmed that labour leaders from both the NLC and TUC were heading to the SGF office for the meeting.

Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, emphasized that Nigerian workers would not be intimidated by any organization or government entity over their decision to strike.

Ajaero’s comments were in reaction to allegations that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had attempted to intimidate labour over the national grid shutdown.

He warned that such actions would only inflame the anger of the suffering masses, already burdened by the federal government’s policies.