NNPP Chieftain Urges Governors to Cut Salaries Amid Minimum Wage Dispute

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a prominent member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has called on governors across the country to reduce their own salaries if they are genuinely committed to serving their people.

Oguntoyinbo made this statement in response to the rejection of the Federal Government’s proposed new monthly minimum wage of N60,000 by state governors.

The Federal Government’s proposal for a N60,000 minimum wage has been met with resistance from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The NGF, through its Acting Director of Media Affairs and Public Relations, Halima Ahmed, argued that implementing the proposed wage would force many states to allocate their entire monthly funds from the Federation Account to pay salaries.

Oguntoyinbo criticized the governors’ rejection of the proposal, describing it as “insensitive and wicked.” He noted that the Labour Unions have not yet agreed to the proposed amount, indicating that the governors’ decision was premature.

“The governors were too hasty in their rejection of the N60,000 minimum wage because the Labour Unions have not even agreed to the proposal,” Oguntoyinbo said.

He appealed to the members of the tripartite committee to reach a fair and sustainable agreement on the minimum wage.

In a statement made available to DAILY POST on Sunday in Ibadan, Oguntoyinbo expressed his shock at the governors’ reaction to the N60,000 proposal.

He highlighted that the Edo State Governor, Dr. Godwin Obaseki, has already started paying a N70,000 minimum wage on his own initiative.

“I am totally shocked that the governors could come out to say that they cannot pay the proposed N60,000 minimum wage.

That pronouncement by the governors showed that they are insensitive to the plight of workers and the masses. I see it as a wicked pronouncement,” Oguntoyinbo said.

He urged the governors to cut their own salaries to N60,000 if they are truly serving their people. “If the governors are serving the people as they usually claim, they should cut their own salaries to N60,000 too.

I will also suggest that the governors should be paid according to their qualifications. They should realize that the workers attend the same market their wives and children attend.”

Oguntoyinbo pointed out that since the removal of the fuel subsidy, the Federal Government has increased monthly allocations to the states.

He questioned how the governors were using these additional funds and emphasized that part of this money should be allocated to pay the new minimum wage once agreed upon by the tripartite committee.

“President Bola Tinubu has repeatedly warned the governors to use the increased monthly allocations to improve the lives of their citizens.

It is shocking that the governors have the effrontery to reject a mere N60,000 proposal,” he added.

Oguntoyinbo concluded by emphasizing the inadequacy of the proposed minimum wage in the current economic climate, urging the governors to ensure prompt and sincere payment once an agreement is reached.

“What can N60,000 buy in the present state of the economy? It can’t feed a worker for two weeks, let alone support their dependents.

When finally there is an agreement on the new minimum wage, I urge the governors to be sincere and ensure prompt payment in their states,” he said.