NNPP Confirms Suspension of Governor Abbah Yusuf Until December

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reiterated that Governor Abbah Yusuf of Kano State remains suspended until December.

This confirmation came through a statement issued by the party’s National Secretary, Mr. Oginni Olaposi Sunday, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the NNPP will hold a strategic stakeholders meeting in Abuja later this month to address pressing internal matters.

The meeting will gather party leaders and elders from across the country to discuss critical issues affecting the 23-year-old political party.

Sunday highlighted that significant decisions will be made at the meeting to reinforce the expulsion of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Elder Buba Galadima; and the entire national working committee led by Dr. Ahmed Ajuji.

“The personal commitment of all stakeholders and elders in terms of capacity and participation shall be of great advantage to the success of the meeting,” Sunday stated.

“All members, especially those holding very sensitive positions of great responsibilities, are compulsorily mandated to attend this coming meeting.”

He warned that elected members on the NNPP platform should understand the consequences of anti-party activities ahead of the 2027 general election if they boycott the meeting.

“For the record, Kwankwaso, Galadima, and the entire members of the Former National Working Committee led by Dr. Ahmed Ajuji remain expelled from the NNPP.

Also, the Governor of Kano State, Abbah Yusuf, remains suspended till December,” Sunday reiterated.

The national secretary emphasized the supremacy of the NNPP’s constitution for all members, stressing the importance of adherence without prejudice to the federal laws of Nigeria.

“It is our hope that INEC would take responsibility to respect the essence of internal democracy and inherent objectives for growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria,” he added.