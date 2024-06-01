NNPP Lagos Applauds Kano Governor for Preserving Cultural Heritage

The Lagos State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Friday commended Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State for his efforts in preserving the state’s cultural heritage.

Mr. Richard Benson, the State’s Publicity Secretary, praised the re-enthronement of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano, describing it as a significant move to uphold tradition.

Benson also acknowledged the contributions of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State and NNPP’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, in preserving the state’s traditions.

“We, the New Nigeria People’s Party, Lagos State chapter, commend the efforts of the amiable Governor of Kano, Abba Yusuf, and our indefatigable National Leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, along with the entire Kano House of Assembly, for ensuring that the cultural heritage of the people is preserved based on truth,” Benson stated in a statement issued in Lagos.

“This recent action in Kano demonstrates a commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of the ancient city and ensures that the traditions and core values remain intact, much to the delight of the people,” he added.

Benson criticized some politicians for exploiting the people’s traditions and cultural heritage for political gain.

He expressed optimism about further progress in Kano, the only state controlled by the NNPP.

He urged NNPP leaders in Kano, including Governor Yusuf, Kwankwaso, and the Kano State House of Assembly, to collaborate to make the state a model for others.

Governor Yusuf signed the amended Kano State Emirates Council bill into law on May 23, which was passed by the Kano State House of Assembly earlier that day.

The bill dissolved the Emirate Council and removed the five Emirs appointed by his predecessor, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Yusuf also reinstated Sanusi, the former Emir of Kano who was deposed in 2020.

The repealed Kano State Emirates Council Law 2019, signed by then-Governor Ganduje, had created five Emirates: Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye.

Sanusi was dethroned on March 9, 2020, for alleged insubordination and was succeeded by Aminu Ado Bayero.