NNPP Unveils New Logo, Flag, and Slogan Amid Party Rebranding

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has provided insights into the necessity for making significant changes to its logo.

Recall that InfoStride News reported that the party, under whose platform the Governor of Kano State was elected in 2023, has revised its constitution, allowing for changes to its slogan, logo, and flag.

During the official presentation of the new logo, flag, and slogan in Abuja on Friday, the party’s national chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, explained the reasons behind these updates.

The NNPP showcased its new logo, which will be featured on ballot papers for elections in Nigeria starting in November this year, following approval by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, due to logistical issues, INEC will still use the old logo for the off-season governorship election in Edo State on September 21, 2024, and the re-run election in Kano State.

“Beginning with the November 16, 2024, off-season governorship election in Ondo State, this new logo will be on the ballot papers,” the party announced.

Explaining the need for the change, Dr. Ahmed stated: “Our experience in the last general elections when the old logo with its many colors posed a great challenge in the production of the ballot papers gave us a clear indication that, for the party, going forward, there was an urgent need to do something about the logo.

In fact, in some cases, our voters were confused by the way the old logo appeared on the ballot papers across the country.”

“As a party focused on progress, we did not blame anyone or go to tribunals to challenge the outcomes based on the logo’s presentation.

Instead, we engaged in dialogue and wide consultations within and outside the party, leading us to this point.”

Dr. Ahmed also called on all State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) across the country to take note of this development and ensure the new logo is featured on ballot papers for local government elections nationwide.