2023: Suspended Jigawa APC Chieftain Clears Air On Governorship Ambition

The suspended All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Jigawa State, Alhaji Danladi Auyo, said his main concern is the unity and progress of the party not running for any political office in the 2023 general election.

InfoStride News reported that the APC chieftain was suspended for six months for allegedly attacking the Governor’s policies on a radio program.

His suspension was announced by the party’s chairman in Auyo Local Government, Sale Muhammad Ganuwa, in a press conference.

Auyo stated this on a radio program aired by Freedom Radio, Dutse, on Saturday monitored by Newsmen.

He said his suspension was childish and has no backing from the leaders of the party in the state and national headquarters.

“My purported suspension was just like storytelling done by some individuals for political reasons,” he stated.

He however stated that the party knows his accomplished fact and what he is capable of doing, therefore the party will not take the risk since it’s hoping to retain power come 2023.

“I don’t think there is nobody who will force or frustrate me out of APC because of his personal interest,” Auyo stated.

“I am 100% in support of government if it does well because I and Governor Badaru are all from APC and working towards the success of the party.”

He said as the chieftain of the party he has the right to draw the government’s attention to some areas that need to be addressed for the betterment of the Jigawa State populace.

“For now I don’t think I have any ambition on any political office coming 2023 but only committed to making things work better for the good of Jigawa populace,” Auyo noted.