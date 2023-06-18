NNPP voids suspension of Imo chairman

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has voided the suspension of its Imo chairman, Chief Charles Duruimo, by the local government chairmen of the party.

Dr Agbo Major, the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, stated this at a news conference in Abuja, NAN reports.

Major explained that the decision was taken by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the NNPP.

“Recently, there was a leadership disagreement in the Imo Chapter of our great party in which the State Chairman, Duruimo, was purportedly suspended by aggrieved officers in the state over alleged anti-party activities.

“The national leadership of the party led by Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali has stepped into the matter with a view to amicably resolving it in the interest of the party and the good people of Imo who desired a new and better Nigeria on the platform of NNPP.

“Accordingly, the National Working Committee (NWC) directs that the status quo should be maintained in the Imo State Chapter Executive led by Chief Charles Duruimo.

“All actions taken by the two sides in the leadership disagreement are null and void and of no effect in running the affairs of the party in Imo,” Major added.