No-confidence Vote: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets A Weekend Breather

National Assembly’s crucial session on a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan (pictured) was adjourned on Friday without tabling of the resolution, amid vociferous protests from opposition lawmakers.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the session was adjourned till 4pm on March 28 due to the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khayal Zaman on February 14.

Several prominent opposition members, including Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chair Asif Ali Zardari were in the Parliament House on Friday to participate in the much-anticipated session.

As Speaker Qaiser adjourned the session, opposition leaders started protesting, requesting him to take up the motion but the speaker did not turn their microphones on and retired to his chamber. The speaker said t the decision on taking up the no-confidence motion would be taken in the next session.