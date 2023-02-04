    Login
    Subscribe

    No Further Comment On Greenwood Until Our Internal Investigation Is Complete – MUFC

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United has launched an internal investigation to decide the future of club forward, Mason Greenwood. This is coming after charges of attempted rape and assault against the England striker were dramatically dropped, and fans have been reacting.

    Mason Greenwood
    Mason Greenwood

    According to a press statement, MUFC revealed that it will now conduct its own process before determining the next steps to take as far as the case is concerned.

    The club added that no further comment will be made on the case until their investigation is complete.

    It read, “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

    See also  I Now Understand The Magnitude Of Sir Alex Ferguson's EPL Dominance - Pep Guardiola

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply