No Further Comment On Greenwood Until Our Internal Investigation Is Complete – MUFC

Manchester United has launched an internal investigation to decide the future of club forward, Mason Greenwood. This is coming after charges of attempted rape and assault against the England striker were dramatically dropped, and fans have been reacting.

According to a press statement, MUFC revealed that it will now conduct its own process before determining the next steps to take as far as the case is concerned.

The club added that no further comment will be made on the case until their investigation is complete.

It read, “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

