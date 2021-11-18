No One Expected Osimhen To Reach His Current Level – Koulibaly

Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly has come out to say that club striker, Victor Osimhen is a funny character. He recently revealed that he has to be grateful to his teammates and Luciano Spalletti for helping him improve.

According to him, Osimhen’s first year at Napoli was very difficult and no one actually expected the level he has reached today.

Koulibaly added that the Nigerian is an extraordinary person and he wants to help him achieve what he wants because he deserves it.

His words, “His first year was difficult. Nobody expected the level he reached today but he hasn’t finished demonstrating, he has so much that people will see season after season,”

“He is a very quiet, humble boy who makes you laugh and jokes with his teammates. Especially with Manolas. When he scores a goal he dances with Insigne.”

“He is an extraordinary person and I want to help him achieve what he wants because he deserves it. He is always available to everyone and this is the beauty he shows. I tell him chapeau. Spalletti boosted him, when he arrived he immediately got behind him, pushed him to improve what he was not doing well.”

“Gattuso helped him a lot, he gave him a lot of confidence and strength. Today this combination bears fruit.”

“He gave us so much, especially in his mentality. He has always esteemed Napoli,”

“The first thing he said is that he has to find the problem of this team because it is not normal that they do not win and that immediately gave us a signal because if a person from the outside says so then it means that we really have potential.”

“The best thing is that he had the humility to say that Mr Gattuso’s work was very good, he did very well and that he is not here to change everything but to give something extra.”