Nobody Cares About What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have To Say – Stephen A. Smith

Popular ESPN analyst, Stephen A. Smith has come out to blast Prince Harry and Megan Markle. He recently came out to speak about the couple in the wake of their split from Spotify, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the end of the podcast on Spotify was not shocking because no one is really interested in the couple unless they are making headlines with their feud with the Royal family.

He added that even if Megan proved her talent while acting on “Suits,” her relevance period is not as strong.

His words, “If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anybody cares what they have to say.”

“[…] I’m not trying to dog [Meghan Markle] like she doesn’t have any talent or anything like that. She did damn good on [the show Suits]… I love Suits. Matter of fact, I’m gonna watch it again… I love that show […]”

“But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family.”

WOW.