Not Giving A Penalty Against Fred Is Incredible To Me – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to criticize the decision to deny his team a penalty in their Europa League game against Manchester United after a late handball shout. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was definitely not happy with how Barcelona was denied a clear penalty from Fred’s handball, especially after his team did not get another clear penalty vs Inter Milan in the UCL.

Xavi added that these obvious decisions not given always seem incredible to him.

His words, “It’s a penalty like a cathedral, how are you going to feel,”

“Already in Milan in the Champions League they didn’t give it to us, here either. I don’t know what to do to get a penalty called for hands. It seems incredible to me.