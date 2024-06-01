NSCDC Arrests Suspected Pipeline Vandal’s Wife in Rivers State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers State has arrested the wife of a suspected pipeline vandal for possession of two fabricated guns.

This was disclosed in a statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Afolabi, the Corps received an intelligence tip-off about pipeline vandals residing at the Idia/Ogburu waterside settlement camp, located near a multinational company in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Onelga, Rivers State.

The Commandant-General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) carried out an operation that led to the arrest of Mrs. Isaac, while other suspects, including her husband, are currently at large.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that the firearms and other incriminating items found in the hut where she was apprehended belonged to her husband, who has been involved in illegal oil activities for two years.

Items recovered from the site include two locally fabricated pistols, one generator, stainless steel saws, thread sealing tapes, spades, and shovels.

Additionally, four different welding machines, drilling machines, vandalized wellhead valves of various sizes, cables, two functioning smartphones, four non-functional phones, and one power bank were seized.

“The suspect and all exhibits have been handed over to the Intelligence Department of the Rivers State Command for further investigation and possible prosecution,” Afolabi added.

He cautioned citizens against engaging in activities that could sabotage the nation’s economy.

“Culprits will face the wrath of the law, hence the public is advised to engage in meaningful businesses and cooperate with the government,” he said.

Afolabi also urged Nigerians to provide credible and timely information to security agencies if they suspect any security breaches within their communities.

He emphasized that the Corps, as the lead agency in protecting all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, remains committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property.