NSCDC Launches Investigation into Murder of Night Guard in Ikirun

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has initiated a full investigation following the tragic death of a night guard in Ikirun.

The guard, identified as a middle-aged man known locally as Ibariba, was found murdered while on duty at a shopping complex located along Station Road in Ikirun.

According to Adeleke Kehinde, the spokesperson for the NSCDC in Osun State, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

She reported that the NSCDC operatives had promptly visited the crime scene to gather evidence and assess the situation.

Adeleke detailed that the deceased, who had been employed as a security guard at the shopping complex, was discovered in a pool of blood by local shop owners when they arrived at their businesses in the morning.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and the exact time of the murder has yet to be confirmed.

“The report we received indicates that the victim was attacked and killed by unknown assailants while performing his duties at the shopping complex on Station Road,” Adeleke said.

“The remains of the deceased have been transported to the morgue by officials from the Ikirun Police Divisional Headquarters for further examination.”

In response to the incident, the NSCDC has launched a rigorous investigation aimed at uncovering the motive behind the murder and identifying those responsible.

Adeleke assured that officers from the corps are working diligently to solve the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The investigation is underway, and our officers are actively involved in scrutinising the crime scene and gathering witness statements,” she explained.

“Our goal is to determine the cause of death and ensure that those responsible are apprehended and held accountable for this heinous act.”

The death of the night guard has shocked the local community, who are now seeking answers and justice.

The shopping complex where the incident occurred is situated in a busy area of Ikirun, and the crime has raised concerns about security and safety in the region.

Shop owners and residents near the scene have expressed their distress over the incident.

The community is calling for increased security measures and support from law enforcement to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

As the investigation progresses, the NSCDC and the police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in solving the case.

They urge anyone with knowledge about the incident or potential suspects to come forward and aid the investigation.

The murder of Ibariba underscores the ongoing challenges faced by security personnel and the need for enhanced protective measures for individuals working in vulnerable positions.

The NSCDC’s commitment to resolving this case reflects their broader mandate to ensure public safety and uphold the rule of law.