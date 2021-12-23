Oba Sanni’s Demise: Oluwole Condoles Akarigbo, Remo People

Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole has commiserated with the HRM Oba (Dr) Babatunde Ajayi, Akarigbo of Remoland, on the sudden demise of HRH Oba Mufutau Adeoye Sanni, Aminisan of Oko.

He also expressed his condolences to the Ogun State Traditional Council of Obas, family of the late monarch and the entire Remo sons and daughters home and abroad.

In a condolence message signed by the Media Director, ABO Political Group, Deji Babington-Ashaye, the Asiwaju Odo Makun Kingdom described the sudden death of the revered King as a rude shock to him. He wondered why the king would choose to leave the stage at a time his wise counsel and peace initiatives is most needed in Remoland.

“Its a sad development indeed. The respected king chose to leave the mother earth at a very important time when his counsel and peace drive is most needed in Remoland.”

He described Oba Mufutau Sanni as a man with unparalleled passion for tradition and development of Remoland. “Oba Sanni was one of the kings I have utmost respect for. He upheld Yoruba tradition and believed so much in the oneness and growth of Remoland,” he said.

Oluwole, who is also the Asiwaju Odo of Oko Kingdom, prayed to God to grant the soul of the late traditional ruler eternal rest and the family and Remo people the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, amen.