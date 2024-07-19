Obasanjo Congratulates Rwandan President Kagame on Re-Election

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the re-election of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda as an affirmation of the trust and confidence reposed in him by the Rwandan people.

Obasanjo made this known in a congratulatory message released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, to newsmen on Friday.

In the letter, Obasanjo, a former Chairman of the African Union (AU), extended his congratulations and expressed his joy over Kagame’s new mandate to lead Rwanda for another term.

The letter, signed by Obasanjo, reads: “I have just received the happy news of Your Excellency’s resounding victory in the Presidential election that was held in your country on July 15, 2024.

Permit me to congratulate and rejoice with you on your securing the mandate of your people to lead the country for another term.

“Your Excellency’s re-election is, no doubt, an affirmation of the trust and confidence, which the generality of your countrymen repose in your ability to continue to steer the ship of State aright through your vision and leadership qualities, which, no doubt, will further strengthen the peace, security, and prosperity of your country.

“While praying for Your Excellency’s continued good health to enable you to consolidate and build upon the good results so far achieved, please accept, Mr. President and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration.”