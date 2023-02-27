Obasanjo writes Appeal Letter to Buhari on 2023 Presidential Election

The former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has written an appeal for caution and rectification to President Muhammadu Buhari on the conduct of the 2023 Presidential Election of 25th February 2023.
Please watch the video and read the appel letter below:
Appeal for Caution and Rectification by OBJ on 2023 Presidential Election - 27 February 2023
