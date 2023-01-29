Ogun 2023: CELAD declares Support for Adebutu as next Governor

As the 2023 gubernatorial election in Ogun State approaches, a Christian group, Celestial for Lado, CELAD, has declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Dr Oladipupo Adebutu FCPA.

CELAD is a group of Celestial Church of Christ youths that cuts across all Celestial Churches in Ogun State under the leadership of Evangelist Daniel Amusan. It was established in 2015.

In a statement released from the office of the group’s President, the members of the group have resolved to work assudiously for the success of Hon Ladi at the polls. The group also vowed to mobilise all celestial youths across Ogun State to come out enmasse with their permanent voter’s cards and vote massively for Adebutu on March 11, 2023.

According to the President of CELAD, Evangelist Daniel Amusan, the decision of the group to support Hon Ladi is premised on his track record in humanitarianism,

love for good governance and exemplary leadership. He posited that Hon Ladi is in the best position to help bring hope to the people in despair and usher in massive development to the state that would be highly beneficial to the residents.

He lamented the state of affairs in the gateway state describing it as despicable and backward. He posited that there was an urgent need for change of guard at the helm of affairs in the state. “If you take a look around the state, development is lacking and people are tired of this government of motion without movement. Everything is in comatose. Ogun State needs someone who understands the dynamics of government and a person with human feelings. Hon Ladi Adebutu fits in perfectly,” he stated.

Amusan adds “Let me assure you that Celestial Church youths are determined to work hard and mobilise the electorates for the purpose of liberating the state from the grips of emptiness and backwardness.”

“We have no doubt that the track record of Hon Ladi with his passion for humanity and upliftment of the masses will lead him to a resounding victory on March 11, 2023”, he concluded.

Sp/ Ven/M/S/Evang Oladipupo Adebutu is a prominent member of Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide and Baba Ijo of Celestial Church of Christ, Ipilese Ogbon, Sagamu and Patron of many Celestial Churches in Nigeria.