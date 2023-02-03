Ogun 2023: NANS, NAOSS slam Amosun over endorsement of ADC candidate

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has called out the former Governor of the State, Ibikunle Amosun for supporting and endorsing a candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

The students in a statement signed by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State Chairman, Damilola Kehinde Simeon and Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke, National President of NAOSS on Saturday maintained that the ex-governor would not be allowed to foist a candidate who would be his stooge on the state

They claimed that Governor Abiodun would be re-elected to continue his legacies in the state, insisting that their agitations against Amosun followed various alleged unfriendly policies he made in the education sector.

NANS and NOASS said the policies nearly jeopardised the standard of education in the state.

The students criticised the growth of education during the tenure of Ibikunle Amosun as Governor of Ogun State, insisting that “Amosun lacked the credibility needed to go about with an anointed candidate to contest for any position in our state.

The statement read in part: “We have assessed the keywords of Senator Ibikunle Amosun at the campaign of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday.

“The ex-governor who is hellbent on becoming a godfather of politics in the state has once again embarked on a villain path as he is all out to force his stooge to become the governor of Ogun state at all cost, the students alleged.

“As a constituency, our fear is not political but rather holistic on the future of our dear state. Everywhere in the world, children and youths are projected as the future of society.

“It is with qualitative education that proficient teachers, doctors, engineers, lawyers, administrators, business magnates among many other professionals are produced.

The students alleged that one of such decisions was to scrap the first University of Education in the state, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED).

They said, ”Not only that the University stands as a legacy for the state to have the first University of education in the country but it also symbolizes the tradition of the educational heritage of the state by emulating the life of Dr Tai Solarin whom the University is named after.

“In the course of the defence of the University, we lost one of our noblest Comrade, Fashina Olatunji aka Humble TJ in an accident while students were on the way to protest the intended scrapping.

“These and many more reasons are our justification to antagonize any ex-governor Amosun brings to the table to single-handedly project for governor. Because it simply speaks hidden tragedy to our education system and at large, our future as students.