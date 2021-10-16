Ogun APC congress: Abiodun, Amosun Factions Elect Parallel Officials Amidst Violence

In spite of the series of violence that characterised the State congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun, the two major factions in the party have succeeded in electing parallel officials.

InfoStride News reported earlier that there were heavy gunshots at the Ake Palace Pavilion, where loyalists of former Governor Ibikunle Amosun had converged for their congress.

Hoodlums allegedly led by a transport union leader had stormed the Ake palace square, shooting heavily to scare away the Amosun supporters.

The political thugs, suspected to be from the other camp, were said to have smashed vehicle windscreens, while injuring some of the Amosun supporters.

However, as policemen restored normalcy, the Amosun camp succeeded in electing Chief Derin Adebiyi as its APC State Chairman, among other 35 party executive members, adopting consensus arrangement to elect the excos and affirmed by the delegates.

Those present at the gathering were the Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Olalekan Adegbite; the Senators representing Ogun East and West in the National Assembly, Lekan Mustapha and Tolu Odebiyi; Ogun governorship candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade.

The congress was equally monitored by Gbenga Opaleye as the Chairman State Congress committee.

In the same vein, Abiodun and his loyalists, who gathered at the MKO Abiola Stadium, with former Governor Gbenga Daniel, former Deputy Governor Adegbenga Kaka and other APC members loyal to his group, produced Chief Yemi Sanusi as the State Chairman of the party.

The Abiodun factional congress was conducted under the supervision of Chief Wale Ohu through consensus approach, as some opposing aspirants withdrew from the contest.

Abiodun, while addressing the gathering, asked the newly-elected officials to be loyal to the party.

He frowned at those he said were fanning the embers of political discord in the state, vowing “to deal with them.”