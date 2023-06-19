Will not surrender even if they put me in jail, says Pak ex-PM Imran Khan

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has said he will continue fighting for the rule of law in the country, asserting that he will neither strike a deal nor surrender even if the government puts him in jail.

Addressing the nation via YouTube on Sunday evening, Khan said his fight is for the better future of his country and its people.

“I will neither make a deal nor surrender even if they put me in jail. I will continue fighting for the rule of law and a better future for the people of my country, Khan said.