Ogun Assembly Endorses Revised Electoral Guidelines, Receives New Electricity Bill Proposal

The Ogun State House of Assembly has granted approval to the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) for updated election guidelines, aligning with the provisions outlined in sections 3(i)(i) and 5 of the Ogun State Regulations Approval Law 2020.

This significant development comes as part of the assembly’s efforts to ensure that electoral processes are conducted in accordance with current legal frameworks.

The approval followed a detailed presentation by Deputy Speaker Bolanle Ajayi during a plenary session held at the Assembly Complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

Speaker Oludaisi Elemide presided over the session, where the motion for adopting the revised guidelines was tabled by Deputy Whip Tella Babatunde.

The motion was seconded by Damilare Bello and was met with unanimous support from all present lawmakers through a voice vote.

Subsequently, Majority Leader Yusuf Sheriff moved a motion to convert the committee’s recommendations into a formal House resolution.

This motion was seconded by Lukmon Adeleye, the Minority Leader, and was also approved unanimously by the assembly members.

Earlier in the session, Speaker Elemide acknowledged and read out a letter from the OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu.

The letter formally requested the assembly’s endorsement of the revised electoral guidelines, in line with the Ogun State Regulations Approval Law 2020.

This move is expected to enhance the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process in Ogun State.

In a separate but related development, the Speaker also addressed a new proposal from Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Governor has proposed a bill aimed at enhancing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution within Ogun State.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish an electricity market, key power sector institutions, and mechanisms for enforcing consumer rights and obligations.

The letter from Governor Abiodun, presented to the assembly, stated: “I am pleased to forward the above-captioned bill, through your good self, to the House of Assembly for due consideration and passage into law.

The bill, which was approved at the Executive Council Meeting held on the 1st of August 2024, is necessitated by the passage of the Electricity Act 2023.

This Act empowers states to provide a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the power sector, encompassing generation, transmission, distribution, trading, and the enforcement of consumer rights and obligations, among other aspects.”

The proposed bill marks a crucial step towards addressing the power sector’s challenges within Ogun State.

If enacted, it is anticipated to significantly improve the state’s electricity infrastructure and regulatory environment, thereby benefiting both consumers and businesses.

The assembly’s approval of the revised electoral guidelines and its receipt of the new electricity bill proposal highlight the ongoing legislative efforts to address both electoral and infrastructural reforms in Ogun State.

As the assembly moves forward with these initiatives, the outcomes are expected to have a substantial impact on the governance and development of the state.